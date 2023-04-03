All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House confirms preparation of another package of military aid to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 19:40

On Monday, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the USA, confirmed that Washington may announce another package of military aid to Ukraine this week.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the USA, during briefing on Monday, as quoted by Ukrinform, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "I think you are going to see another [aid package – ed.] come out this week. I cannot give you details on when that will happen, but we have been working hard since the previous package to shape the next one, and it will be very, very soon," the representative of the White House emphasised.

Advertisement:

He also noted that the content of the new package will correspond to the US assistance that was provided recently to supply the necessary weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Separately, Kirby commented on the situation at the front, noting that with the improvement of weather conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine, a new dynamic of clashes is expected.

Background: The media earlier reported that a new package of military aid to Ukraine may amount to $2.6 billion, and it will include air surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles and fuel tankers.

The latest military aid package of $350 million was announced on 20 March. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US has announced military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than 30 billion dollars.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: