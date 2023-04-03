All Sections
White House confirms preparation of another package of military aid to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 19:40

On Monday, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the USA, confirmed that Washington may announce another package of military aid to Ukraine this week.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the USA, during briefing on Monday, as quoted by Ukrinform, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "I think you are going to see another [aid package – ed.] come out this week. I cannot give you details on when that will happen, but we have been working hard since the previous package to shape the next one, and it will be very, very soon," the representative of the White House emphasised.

He also noted that the content of the new package will correspond to the US assistance that was provided recently to supply the necessary weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Separately, Kirby commented on the situation at the front, noting that with the improvement of weather conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine, a new dynamic of clashes is expected.

Background: The media earlier reported that a new package of military aid to Ukraine may amount to $2.6 billion, and it will include air surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles and fuel tankers.

The latest military aid package of $350 million was announced on 20 March. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US has announced military aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than 30 billion dollars.

