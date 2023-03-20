All Sections
US allocates new US$350 million package of military aid for Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 17:22
On Monday, 20 March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the allocation of another package of military aid to Ukraine, totalling US$350 million.

Source: This was announced in a statement by Blinken, referenced by European Pravda 

Quote: "Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 34th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at US$350 million," the statement says.

The new military aid package includes additional munitions for US-provided HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverboats and other equipment.

"We applaud the more than 50 countries that have come together to provide support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does, we will stand unified with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Blinken emphasised.

The last military aid package, announced on 3 March, amounted to US$400 million. 

It included ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, armoured bridge crossings, ammunition and equipment for demolition purposes, and other maintenance, training and support assets.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the US has provided Ukraine with about US$30 billion in aid.

