Russians prepare "evacuation" lists of civilians in Kherson Oblast

Russians draw up lists of civilians from the Skadovsk district of Kherson Oblast for "evacuation" to the territory of Crimea and Russia.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In the Skadovsk district of Kherson Oblast, Russian occupation ‘authorities’ have begun compiling lists of people from among residents who agree to ‘evacuate’ to Crimea or the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: It is reported that the "evacuation" will be carried out voluntarily for now. First of all, women and children will be taken out.

Background:

The occupiers had announced evacuation from the city of Kherson before it was liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in November of last year.

