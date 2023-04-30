All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians abandon school building for children of Russian diplomats, now returned to Warsaw City Hall

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 08:49

Russian representatives have left a building in Warsaw which had been used since the 1950s as a school for the children of Russian diplomats and which has now been returned to the city hall by court order.

Source: Polish news outlet RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw: "We have taken control of another building illegally occupied by the Russian Federation on the basis of a court decision that also obliges Russia to pay 31 million zlotys [approximately US$7.45 million – ed.] for the illegal occupation of the premises at 45 Kielecka Street."

Details: Tomasz Bratek, Vice President of Warsaw, has said that the Polish side had to partially use force to enter the premises – the Russian side refused to open the gate, so a locksmith had to be engaged to enter the courtyard and the premises.

Bratek said that the Russian embassy decided to give them the keys to the premises afterwards, and the parties have agreed on the order in which the Russians would pack up and leave the premises.

The Russian side has claimed that the 27 people who were living in the school left of their own volition.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

There are plans to continue to use the building for educational purposes as of the next academic year.

 
photo: PAP

Background

  • On the afternoon of 29 April, it became known that Poland was beginning to enter the building at 45 Kielecka Street on the basis of a court order. The Russian ambassador to Poland called this a violation of the Vienna Convention and promised a reaction from Moscow.
  • A Polish court had previously found that the Russian embassy had been using the two buildings illegally for years, after which Warsaw City Hall and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated legal steps to return the premises to the Polish side. 
  • According to the Polish news outlet Onet, the building at 45 Kielecka Street was nationalised and handed over to the Soviets in 1945. Since 1953, a school attached to the Soviet Embassy had been operating there, and children of diplomats from other Warsaw Pact countries also studied there.
  • On Wednesday, the Russian embassy said that Poland had confiscated all the money from the diplomatic mission's accounts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: