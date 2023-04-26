All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Embassy says Poland confiscated all money from diplomatic mission's accounts

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 22:00
Russian Embassy says Poland confiscated all money from diplomatic mission's accounts
THE FLAG OF RUSSIA. PHOTO BY PIXABAY.COM

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev said that the Polish authorities had seized money from the accounts of the Russian diplomatic mission and trade office.

Source: the ambassador in a comment to Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, reports European Pravda

"We have received a message from the prosecutor's office that funds from the accounts of the embassy and trade mission in Santander Bank have been transferred to the accounts of the prosecutor's office," the ambassador said.

Advertisement:

According to him, the funds in question were substantial and were held in both US dollars and Polish zlotys. Andreev said that this is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Warsaw previously froze the accounts of the Russian embassy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine over suspicions of possible use for money laundering or terrorism. Santander Bank, meanwhile, announced that it had terminated its cooperation with the embassy and closed the accounts.

According to the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, it was about US$912,000 and 800,000 zlotys [approximately US$180,000]. At the same time, 45 Russian diplomats were expelled from Poland on charges of espionage.

In May 2022, in response to the blocking of the accounts of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, Moscow froze the accounts of the Polish diplomatic mission.

Background: Polish airline LOT refused to check in Russian tennis player Vitalia Dyachenko, who planned to take part in a tournament in Corsica and whose return route from Cairo was via Warsaw.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: