Slovak President sees basement in Yahidne where occupiers kept almost 400 civilians

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 09:17

During her visit to Ukraine, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová saw the infamous school basement in the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast, where Russian occupying forces held several hundred people for almost a month.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President wrote about the experience on her Twitter feed and stressed that those involved in all war crimes should not go unpunished.

"Words can’t describe the horrors of Russia’s occupation in Yahidne: 367 people were kept in [a] school basement [and] 11 died. Crimes against humanity are a deliberate decision to sow fear [and] suffering. We must help bring justice [and] accountability for all war crimes committed in Ukraine," Zuzana Čaputová said.

Background:

  • The Slovak president arrived in Ukraine on the morning of 28 April together with Czech President Petr Pavel, who is making his first visit to Ukraine as a head of state.
  • After the first day of travelling to the north of Kyiv Oblast and critical meetings in the capital, the presidents stayed overnight, a rare occurrence for top foreign officials during a full-scale war. On the evening of 28 April, they had to hold one of their meetings in a shelter because an air-raid warning had been issued.
  • On 29 April, Petr Pavel travelled to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where the Czech Republic will focus its support.

