All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Finance Minister calls on EU to strengthen sanctions against Russia and speed up confiscation of its assets

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 30 April 2023, 11:24
Ukraine's Finance Minister calls on EU to strengthen sanctions against Russia and speed up confiscation of its assets
Photo: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko has called for the strengthening of sanctions against Russia during an informal meeting of EU ministers of economy and finance on 29 April.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine press service

Details: "First of all, even taking into account the unprecedented sanctions, they did not have a devastating enough impact on the aggressor's economy as we all expected. We should focus on strengthening the implementation of sanctions and closing loopholes that allow evasion. It is important to impose restrictions on countries that help russia.

Secondly, it is necessary to accelerate the development of mechanisms for confiscating russian assets and directing them to rebuild Ukraine. The aggressor must be held accountable for its actions and compensate our country for the losses," Marchenko said.

In addition, the minister noted in his speech that the Ukrainian financial system is in a better condition than a year ago, and the economy is showing a gradual recovery.

Regarding budget implementation, Serhii Marchenko noted that this year external financing is coming in rhythmically and predictably, and internal budget revenues have increased, which together allows state budget expenditures to be financed on time and in full.

It was added that the Finance Minister in this context called on partners to join the financing of the World Bank's URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund) and SPURR (Special Program for Ukraine's Recovery and Crisis Response) projects. The WB funds were established to mobilise funds from donors for rapid recovery projects.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • The Russian Government has approved a draft law on a long-term savings programme – money collected from citizens will be used to cover the budget deficit.
  • The EU intends to ban the transit of many goods through the Russian Federation in order to strengthen compliance with already imposed sanctions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: