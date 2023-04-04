All Sections
Russian drones attack Odesa

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 April 2023, 02:33
Russian drones attacked Odesa and the Odesa district on the night of 3-4 April.

Source: Odesa District Military Administration on Telegram with reference to Yurii Kruk, head of the administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs. As a result of the work of the air defence forces, a few drones were downed."

Details: The head of Odesa District Military Administration also reported that a second wave of drone attacks is possible, and therefore called on the residents of the Odesa district not to ignore air-raid warnings and to stay in shelters.

Background: Sounds of explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of 3-4 April, but at the time of the explosions an air-raid warning had not been issued in the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

