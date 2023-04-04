Explosions rocked Odesa

Sounds of explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of 3-4 April. At the time of the explosions, an air-raid warning was not issued in the city.

Source: Suspilne; Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The sound of an explosion was heard in Odesa, as Suspilne reported around 01:20.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, repeated explosions were heard later.

At the time of the explosions, an air-raid warning was not issued in the city. The air-raid warning was issued a few minutes after the explosions.

