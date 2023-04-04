All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's future depends on course of the war – Former US State Secretary

European PravdaTuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:14
Russia's future depends on course of the war – Former US State Secretary

Mike Pompeo, the former United States Secretary of State under Donald Trump's presidency, believes that the future of Russia depends on the course of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Pompeo in an interview with European Pravda during his visit to Kyiv

Details: Pompeo pointed out the crucial importance of how the war will end when asked how he sees the future of post-war Russia.

Quote: "This (Russia's future – ed.) depends on the war's course. But in the end, it will decide how we will get there (the end of the war – ed.)," he said.

Details: According to Pompeo, after the war, it will be necessary to find a secure architecture that would protect the world so that this would never happen again. 

"And with the right decision, Russians will restore order in their country. I believe it is realistic," said the former head of the US State Department.

Pompeo also believes that to continue the United States support for Ukraine, Ukraine should stop focusing on American elections and, in return, continue to demonstrate a willingness to fight for its sovereignty and implement reforms.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: