Russia's future depends on course of the war – Former US State Secretary

Mike Pompeo, the former United States Secretary of State under Donald Trump's presidency, believes that the future of Russia depends on the course of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Pompeo in an interview with European Pravda during his visit to Kyiv

Details: Pompeo pointed out the crucial importance of how the war will end when asked how he sees the future of post-war Russia.

Quote: "This (Russia's future – ed.) depends on the war's course. But in the end, it will decide how we will get there (the end of the war – ed.)," he said.

Details: According to Pompeo, after the war, it will be necessary to find a secure architecture that would protect the world so that this would never happen again.

"And with the right decision, Russians will restore order in their country. I believe it is realistic," said the former head of the US State Department.

Pompeo also believes that to continue the United States support for Ukraine, Ukraine should stop focusing on American elections and, in return, continue to demonstrate a willingness to fight for its sovereignty and implement reforms.

