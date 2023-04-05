All Sections
Let her answer in The Hague: UK blocks Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner from speaking at UN Security Council

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 06:35
Let her answer in The Hague: UK blocks Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner from speaking at UN Security Council

The UK has blocked Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova from speaking at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Source: The New York Times; UK Mission to the UN on Twitter

Quote from the UK Representative in the UN Security Council: "If she wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in The Hague."

Details: The UK Mission to the UN said it had blocked the broadcast because Russia had planned to give the podium to Lvova-Belova. 

Earlier, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Lvova-Belova, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a note describing the meeting, distributed by the Russian delegation, it is said that its purpose is allegedly to dispel the "deliberately distorted narrative" by the Western media and some other countries about Russia's actions against Ukrainian children. Russia denies allegations of forced removal and abduction, saying it evacuated the children for their safety and protection.

The UK has insisted that there was no record of the virtual meeting claimed by Russia, and also stated that there was no UN representative at the meeting.

Background:

  • On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Children’s Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation.
  • Putin and Lvova-Belova are suspected of committing the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, which has been taking place at least since 24 February 2022.
  • According to Lvova-Belova, as of October 2022 alone, up to 2,000 orphans from social institutions were brought to the Russian Federation, and 350 children from Donbas have already been placed in "foster" families in 16 regions of the Russian Federation.
  • The Ukrainian side has recorded the deportation of 16,221 children.

