All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia looking for ways to plug gaps in budget for prolonged war – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 09:31
Russia looking for ways to plug gaps in budget for prolonged war – UK Intelligence

Russian officials are looking for ways to plug gaps in their budget while planning a prolonged war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: One such way is to issue a portion of Russia's sovereign debt in foreign currency. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced such a possibility on 28 September.

"The move is almost certainly an indication that Russia anticipates external financial support from foreign states it deems ‘friendly’. Once the development is completed, investors from other countries will be able to purchase Russia’s sovereign debt and therefore finance some of Russia’s future budget shortfalls.

Such investors would be indirectly financing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," UK Defence Intelligence noted.

"In recent months, Russia’s own banks have been the main entities purchasing Russian state debt. However, they are unlikely to have the capacity to fully fund anticipated future budget deficits.

Russian officials likely see external debt issuance as one way to plug gaps in Russia’s finances as they plan for a long war in Ukraine. However, it remains unclear whether Russia will succeed in implementing the measures."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia is likely working on creating new private military companies (PMCs) that could become an alternative to the Wagner Group PMC in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: