All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian leadership seeks alternative to Wagner Group - UK Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 4 April 2023, 09:17
Russian leadership seeks alternative to Wagner Group - UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that Russia is likely working on the creation of new private military companies (PMCs) that could become an alternative to the Wagner Group PMC in the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As UK Defence Intelligence has said, the Russian Federation would like to gradually replace the Wagner Group, which plays a significant role in the war against Ukraine, with other PMCs. This is taking place within the context of the high-profile feud between the Russian Defence Ministry and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia's military leadership likely wants a replacement PMC that it has more control over. However, no other known Russian PMC currently approaches Wagner’s size or combat power."

UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia likely sees continued utility for PMCs in Ukraine because they are less constrained by the limited pay levels and inefficiency which hamper the effectiveness of the regular army.

"Russia's leadership probably believes heavy casualties amongst PMCs will be better tolerated by Russian society compared to regular military losses," UK Defence Intelligence noted.

Background: Russia's Ministry of Defence is conducting a targeted information operation to restore the reputation of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, which has become synonymous with Russia's recent failures in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: