Russian leadership seeks alternative to Wagner Group - UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that Russia is likely working on the creation of new private military companies (PMCs) that could become an alternative to the Wagner Group PMC in the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As UK Defence Intelligence has said, the Russian Federation would like to gradually replace the Wagner Group, which plays a significant role in the war against Ukraine, with other PMCs. This is taking place within the context of the high-profile feud between the Russian Defence Ministry and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC.

Quote: "Russia's military leadership likely wants a replacement PMC that it has more control over. However, no other known Russian PMC currently approaches Wagner’s size or combat power."

UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia likely sees continued utility for PMCs in Ukraine because they are less constrained by the limited pay levels and inefficiency which hamper the effectiveness of the regular army.

"Russia's leadership probably believes heavy casualties amongst PMCs will be better tolerated by Russian society compared to regular military losses," UK Defence Intelligence noted.

Background: Russia's Ministry of Defence is conducting a targeted information operation to restore the reputation of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, which has become synonymous with Russia's recent failures in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!