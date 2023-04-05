Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter on eastern front

Ukraine’s Defence Forces shot down a Russian Alligator Ka-52 helicopter on the eastern front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Our forces destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter on the eastern front.

We will stand, and we will prevail!"

Details: The General Staff did not disclose any additional details.

