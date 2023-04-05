All Sections
Kyiv and Warsaw settle dispute over Ukrainian grain exports

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 20:16
Kyiv and Warsaw settle dispute over Ukrainian grain exports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a solution to the problem of exporting Ukrainian grain to the European Union, which Polish farmers had complained about,  has been found during talks with the Polish leadership on Wednesday, 5 April.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Quote: "We discussed the issues regarding Polish and Ukrainian farmers. We found a solution."

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify which way out he was talking about, but added that "we will finally resolve all issues in the coming days and weeks".

"Because there cannot be any questions or difficulties between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Ukraine exports a significant part of its grain through the land border with Poland due to the full-scale Russian invasion and the difficulty of exporting by sea.

The grain was supposed to go through Poland in transit to other countries, but it remains in the country and is sold there. This has caused discontent among farmers from Poland and several other countries, who have demanded that the authorities solve the problem.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Poland on 5 April, and Polish farmers threatened to disrupt his visit.

Advertisement: