All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv and Warsaw settle dispute over Ukrainian grain exports

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 20:16
Kyiv and Warsaw settle dispute over Ukrainian grain exports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a solution to the problem of exporting Ukrainian grain to the European Union, which Polish farmers had complained about,  has been found during talks with the Polish leadership on Wednesday, 5 April.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Quote: "We discussed the issues regarding Polish and Ukrainian farmers. We found a solution."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy did not specify which way out he was talking about, but added that "we will finally resolve all issues in the coming days and weeks".

"Because there cannot be any questions or difficulties between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Ukraine exports a significant part of its grain through the land border with Poland due to the full-scale Russian invasion and the difficulty of exporting by sea.

The grain was supposed to go through Poland in transit to other countries, but it remains in the country and is sold there. This has caused discontent among farmers from Poland and several other countries, who have demanded that the authorities solve the problem.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Poland on 5 April, and Polish farmers threatened to disrupt his visit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: