All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians set up military hospital in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 07:55
Russians set up military hospital in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The occupiers have turned a civilian hospital into a military hospital in the village of Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian doctors treat wounded soldiers from the invaders’ army.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy continues to use the medical facilities of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes.

For instance, the local hospital in Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been turned into a military hospital by the occupiers. Russian doctors are currently working at the civilian medical facility."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the General Staff, the medics who arrived there provide their services exclusively to Russian military personnel.

The General Staff has specified that as of 2 April this year, about 80 invaders with injuries of varying severity were being treated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: