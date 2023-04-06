Russians set up military hospital in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The occupiers have turned a civilian hospital into a military hospital in the village of Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian doctors treat wounded soldiers from the invaders’ army.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook



Quote: "The enemy continues to use the medical facilities of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes.

For instance, the local hospital in Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been turned into a military hospital by the occupiers. Russian doctors are currently working at the civilian medical facility."

Details: According to the General Staff, the medics who arrived there provide their services exclusively to Russian military personnel.

The General Staff has specified that as of 2 April this year, about 80 invaders with injuries of varying severity were being treated.

