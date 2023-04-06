Ukrainian defender kill 390 Russian soldiers and destroy helicopter in one day
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 08:15
Russia has lost over 176,630 soldiers, 7,013 armoured combat vehicles, 3,631 tanks and 292 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 6 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 176,630 (+390) military personnel
- 3,631 (+2) tanks
- 7,013 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2,714 (+7) artillery systems
- 532 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 281 (+1) air defence systems
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 292 (+1) helicopters
- 2,287 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,574 (+1) vehicles and tankers
- 302(+3) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
