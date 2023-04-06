Ukrainian defender kill 390 Russian soldiers and destroy helicopter in one day

Russia has lost over 176,630 soldiers, 7,013 armoured combat vehicles, 3,631 tanks and 292 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 6 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 176,630 (+390) military personnel

3,631 (+2) tanks

7,013 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles

2,714 (+7) artillery systems

532 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

281 (+1) air defence systems

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

292 (+1) helicopters

2,287 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,574 (+1) vehicles and tankers

302(+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

