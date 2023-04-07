Ukraine's Defence Forces killed 177,000 Russian military personnel since start of invasion
Friday, 7 April 2023, 08:12
Russia has lost more than 177,000 military personnel, 3,633 tanks, 7,016 armoured vehicles and 2,722 artillery systems since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 177,110 (+480) military personnel,
- 3,633 (+2) tanks,
- 7,016 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,722 (+8) artillery systems,
- 533 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 281 (+0) air defence systems,
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 292 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,291 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,587 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
- 304 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
