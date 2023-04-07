Ukraine's Defence Forces killed 177,000 Russian military personnel since start of invasion

Russia has lost more than 177,000 military personnel, 3,633 tanks, 7,016 armoured vehicles and 2,722 artillery systems since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 177,110 (+480) military personnel,

3,633 (+2) tanks,

7,016 (+3) armoured combat vehicles,

2,722 (+8) artillery systems,

533 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

281 (+0) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

292 (+0) helicopters,

2,291 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,587 (+13) vehicles and tankers,

304 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

