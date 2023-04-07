All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians created "mobile groups" that forcefully hand out Russian passports in Ukraine's south

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 April 2023, 13:51
Russians created mobile groups that forcefully hand out Russian passports in Ukraine's south

In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the Russian "mobile groups" that hand out passports are operating, resorting to violence to impose Russian passports on Ukrainians.

Source: press service of the National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "In late March, Vladimir Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with the pace of passportisation in the temporarily occupied territories. In response, the occupation administration developed plans for passportisation and launched ‘mobile groups’ for passportisation.

In fact, these groups go to the homes of the locals and ‘agitate’ residents to obtain a passport. However, it is not uncommon for the occupiers to use pressure during such 'agitations', ranging from threats to physical force."

Advertisement:

Details: The NRC reports that force is used against those who refuse to take a Russian passport.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: