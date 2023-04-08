All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians prepare to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's south to Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 07:37
Russians prepare to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's south to Crimea

The Russian invaders are preparing to evacuate the population from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers intensified preparations for the evacuation of the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea.

Advertisement:

The enemy conducted a survey of the local population in Melitopol and Skadovsk regarding possible evacuation. The presence of a Russian passport and a residence permit, as well as the level of education were checked during the survey."

Details: According to the General Staff, buses carrying those wishing to evacuate periodically leave the occupied territories. At the same time, the invaders are spreading information that the forced evacuation of the civilian population will begin at the end of April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: