Russians prepare to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's south to Crimea

The Russian invaders are preparing to evacuate the population from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers intensified preparations for the evacuation of the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea.

Advertisement:

The enemy conducted a survey of the local population in Melitopol and Skadovsk regarding possible evacuation. The presence of a Russian passport and a residence permit, as well as the level of education were checked during the survey."

Details: According to the General Staff, buses carrying those wishing to evacuate periodically leave the occupied territories. At the same time, the invaders are spreading information that the forced evacuation of the civilian population will begin at the end of April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!