"Missile coming from Ukraine" shot down in city of Feodosiia
Residents of the occupied Crimea have reported explosions in the city of Feodosiia in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Source: local Kremlin-aligned media outlet ChP Krym; Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed "Head of Crimea"
Details: As locals stated, explosions occurred around 10:59 on 8 April. Propagandists reportedly quote people who heard explosions.
Quote: "Two loud bangs were heard and car alarms went off in Feodosiia, on Druzhby Street."
"I live on Garnayeva Street. The blasts were powerful, but I can't detect anything visually, as multi-storey buildings are all around."
"Everyone heard it, but there was no smoke and nothing visible. My husband was in [the city of] Staryi Krym and also heard these explosions, but not much."
Update: Aksyonov claimed that "a missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosiia".
