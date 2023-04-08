All Sections
Russians drop aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 April 2023, 17:58
Two civilians have been injured in the cities of Orikhiv and Huliaipole in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Prosecutor's office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

 
Consequences of attack
PhOTO:Prosecutor's office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 8 April 2023, at around 10:30, military personnel of the aggressor state, using means of warfare prohibited by international law, carried out an aerial bomb attack on the cities of Orikhiv and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Two men aged 56 and 67 were injured.

As a result of the shelling, farm buildings and private residential buildings were damaged, and windows were blown out by the shock wave. The premises of the enterprise, as well as the adjacent territory, were partially destroyed."

 

Details: Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

