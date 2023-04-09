NYT reveals classified information on Russia's war in Ukraine

A leak of classified Pentagon documents has shown that the United States is monitoring the actions of both the Ukrainian and Russian armies during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: New York Times citing its sources

Quote: "The documents portray a battered Russian military that is struggling in its war in Ukraine and a military apparatus that is deeply compromised.

They contain daily real-time warnings to American intelligence agencies on the timing of Moscow’s strikes and even its specific targets.

Such intelligence has allowed the United States to pass on to Ukraine crucial information on how to defend itself."

Details: The leak, the source of which remains unknown, also reveals the American assessment of Ukrainian military and critical shortages of air defence munitions.

"The intelligence reports seem to indicate that the United States is also spying on Ukraine’s top military and political leaders, a reflection of Washington’s struggle to get a clear view of Ukraine’s fighting strategies," NYT article says.

NYT states that the new documents appear to show that America’s understanding of Russian planning remains extensive and that the United States is able to warn its allies about Moscow’s future operations.

The outlet points out that the material reinforces an idea that intelligence officials have long acknowledged: The United States has a clearer understanding of Russian military operations than it does of Ukrainian planning. Intelligence collection is often difficult and sometimes wrong, but the trove of documents offers perhaps the most complete picture yet of the inner workings of the largest land war in Europe in decades.

Current and former officials say it is too soon to know the extent of the damage of the leak, but if Russia is able to determine how the United States collects its information and cuts off that flow, it may have an effect on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"The leak has already complicated relations with allied countries and raised doubts about America’s ability to keep its secrets," NYT stresses.

NYT outlines that the newly revealed intelligence documents also make plain that the United States is not spying just on Russia, but also on its allies.

Analysts say the size of the trove is likely about 100 pages. Reporters from The New York Times have reviewed more than 50 of those pages.

