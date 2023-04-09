Ukrainian forces kill around 500 more Russian troops

Russian Armed Forces have lost another 470 soldiers in the war against Ukraine, as well as 13 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 178,150 (+470) military personnel,

3,636 (+0) tanks,

7,024 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,

2,740 (+13) artillery systems,

533 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

282 (+0) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

292 (+0) helicopters,

2,312 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,602 (+3) vehicles and tankers,

309 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

