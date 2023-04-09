Ukrainian forces kill around 500 more Russian troops
Sunday, 9 April 2023, 10:03
Russian Armed Forces have lost another 470 soldiers in the war against Ukraine, as well as 13 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 178,150 (+470) military personnel,
- 3,636 (+0) tanks,
- 7,024 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,740 (+13) artillery systems,
- 533 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 282 (+0) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 292 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,312 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,602 (+3) vehicles and tankers,
- 309 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!