Evacuation instructions put up in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Instructions explaining "the course of action during evacuation procedures" have been put up in border villages in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Baza

Details: The instructions state that in the event of an evacuation alarm, residents of the villages should "notify their relatives, take an emergency bag, and leave for a safe place".

A step-by-step procedure during evacuation to an assembly point is mentioned. Residents are told that if they decide to hide in a different place, they should notify the head of their settlement accordingly.

The authors of the instructions also told people what to pack in their emergency bags, ranging from documents and relatives’ contact details to matches and underwear.

