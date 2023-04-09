All Sections
Pope Francis prays for peace in Ukraine and asks God to "shed light" on Russians

European PravdaSunday, 9 April 2023, 16:05

In his Easter address to the world on Sunday, 9 April, Pope Francis asked Russians to seek the truth about their country's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Francis, 86, presided at a solemn Easter Day Mass in a sunny St Peter's Square, after unseasonal cold forced him to skip an outdoor service on Friday – a precaution following his hospitalisation due to bronchitis at the end of March.

A carpet of 38,000 flowers donated by the Netherlands bedecked the square for the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar to commemorate the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead. Honour units of Vatican Swiss Guards and Italian Carabinieri police, all in ceremonial dress, stood at attention.

But the traditional pomp and sacred singing then gave way to modern realities. Francis later went up to the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to deliver his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) message and blessing, addressing a crowd the Vatican estimated at about 100,000.

There, from the same spot where he first appeared to the world as Pope on the night of his election in 2013, he spoke of "the darkness and the gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped", and prayed to God for peace.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Francis has at least twice a week referred to Ukraine and its people as being "martyred" and has used words such as aggression and atrocities to describe Russia's actions.

On Sunday, he asked God to "comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war and all conflict and bloodshed in our world."

Background: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its disappointment concerning the Vatican’s decision to include testimonies from both a Ukrainian boy from Mariupol and a Russian teenager with several relatives in the Russian army who were likely killed or missing in Ukraine, during the Way of the Cross procession.

