Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reproaches Vatican for attempting to equate aggressor and victim

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has said that this year’s Good Friday procession in Rome was once again overshadowed by an attempt to equate the victim and the aggressor.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook

Quote: "Yesterday, on Good Friday, a big religious event was held in Rome – the Way of the Cross. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, faith over despair. We are deeply grateful to Pope Francis for his concern for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, we have to say that this year, the procession was once again overshadowed by an attempt to equate the victim and the aggressor."

Details: Texts were read out during the Tenth Station of the Cross on behalf of a Ukrainian teenager who found refuge in Italy after Mariupol was captured by Russian troops, and a young Russian man whose brother, a soldier, had lost his life, and whose father and grandfather are missing in action in Russia’s war of conquest against Ukraine.

The foreign ministry is disappointed that the Holy See had disregarded the arguments put forward by the Ukrainian side concerning the offensive nature of this kind of gesture.

Quote: "The joint participation of a Ukrainian and a Russian distorts the reality into which Russia has plunged Ukrainians in carrying out genocide against them. Moreover, such a step undermines the principles of justice and universal morality, and discredits the concept of peace and brotherhood.

Attempts to equate Ukraine, which is suffering, with Russia, which is causing the suffering, do not contribute to reconciliation. Reconciliation can come only after Ukraine is victorious, all Russian criminals are punished, there is repentance for the suffering caused, and Ukrainians are asked for their forgiveness."

More details: The foreign ministry hopes that from now on, the Holy See will take an approach based on a deep understanding of justice and responsibility for restoring peace in Ukraine and establishing justice.

Background: The Vatican decided to combine the testimonies of Ukrainian and Russian teenagers during the procession in the Colosseum on 7 April, even though last year a similar initiative with two women caused an outcry in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





