Ukraine's defence forces repel over 40 Russian assaults, including 20 on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Over the course of Sunday, 9 April, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled more than 40 Russian assaults, including 20 on the Bakhmut front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 23 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 10 attacks. Two Russian S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, killing and injuring civilians and damaging and destroying residential buildings. Another two Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of today, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 40 Russian assaults.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in the area.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked Yasna Poliana (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne, Zapsillia and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Danylivka, Hatyshche, Ustynivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk and Topoli (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Zapadne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south of Dibrova and Verkhnokamianske and shelled Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk, Spirne and Berestove (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, and are attempting to establish full control over the city of Bakhmut, where the fighting is fierce. The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the east of Bohdanivka and near Khromove. Units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled around 20 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut front. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sievierne and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast) but were unsuccessful. The fiercest battles on these fronts are fought for the cities of Avdiivka and Marinka, where the Ukrainian forces repelled over 10 Russian assaults. Russian forces shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Herorhiivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations but shelled Novomykhailivka, Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continued to reinforce their defence lines and positions. They shelled a number of settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske and Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Vesele, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted six airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four Russian missile systems, 11 clusters of Russian forces, an ammunition storage facility and five electronic warfare systems.

