Occupiers in Luhansk Oblast are abducting pro-Ukrainian residents – General Staff

Russian forces in the occupied town of Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast are removing people they suspect of supporting Ukraine and taking them away to unknown locations.

Source: evening report by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "There continue to be cases of civilians being abducted by the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Specifically, in Starobilsk, in Luhansk Oblast, the Russian occupying forces conduct searches of the places of residence of citizens whom they suspect of supporting Ukraine. They then take those people away to an unknown location and do not bring them back."

