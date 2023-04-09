All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers in Luhansk Oblast are abducting pro-Ukrainian residents – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 18:40
Occupiers in Luhansk Oblast are abducting pro-Ukrainian residents – General Staff

Russian forces in the occupied town of Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast are removing people they suspect of supporting Ukraine and taking them away to unknown locations.

Source: evening report by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "There continue to be cases of civilians being abducted by the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Specifically, in Starobilsk, in Luhansk Oblast, the Russian occupying forces conduct searches of the places of residence of citizens whom they suspect of supporting Ukraine. They then take those people away to an unknown location and do not bring them back."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: