Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 07:18
Ukrainian Air defence downs 15 out of 18 Russian missiles overnight
Air defence units destroyed 15 of the 18 Russian cruise missiles during a large-scale missile attack in the early hours of 1 May.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 02:30, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using strategic aircraft. Nine Tu-95 jets were deployed from the area of Olenegorsk (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) and two Tu-160 jets from the Caspian Sea."

Details: Zaluzhnyi has said that a total of 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles were launched.

He has also noted that military assets and personnel from Air Defence Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 15 missiles.

