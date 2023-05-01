All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 400 prisoners recruited by Wagner PMC brought to Zaporizhzhia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 07:30
About 400 prisoners recruited by Wagner PMC brought to Zaporizhzhia
STOCK PHOTO FROM THETIMES.CO.UK

Russia continues to replenish its forces with convicted Russians recruited by the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy [Russians – ed.] continues to try to replenish its losses in manpower at the cost of prisoners. Recently, the arrival of about 400 such persons recruited by the PMC Wagner to one of the occupiers' field camps in the Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was noted."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reports that a similar replenishment is expected in Luhansk Oblast.

It is known about the planned training of up to 200 convicts at one of the training grounds near the city.

According to the headquarters, the training will last for several weeks.

"The personnel of the commandant's company, which will provide security for this contingent, have been ordered to open fire on any attempts to escape or disobey," the General Staff adds.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: