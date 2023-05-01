All Sections
About 400 prisoners recruited by Wagner PMC brought to Zaporizhzhia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 07:30
About 400 prisoners recruited by Wagner PMC brought to Zaporizhzhia
STOCK PHOTO FROM THETIMES.CO.UK

Russia continues to replenish its forces with convicted Russians recruited by the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy [Russians – ed.] continues to try to replenish its losses in manpower at the cost of prisoners. Recently, the arrival of about 400 such persons recruited by the PMC Wagner to one of the occupiers' field camps in the Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was noted."

Details: The General Staff reports that a similar replenishment is expected in Luhansk Oblast.

It is known about the planned training of up to 200 convicts at one of the training grounds near the city.

According to the headquarters, the training will last for several weeks.

"The personnel of the commandant's company, which will provide security for this contingent, have been ordered to open fire on any attempts to escape or disobey," the General Staff adds.

video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

photoSSU detained Russian informer spying on combat aircraft of Ukraine's Armed Forces

