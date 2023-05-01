About 400 prisoners recruited by Wagner PMC brought to Zaporizhzhia

Russia continues to replenish its forces with convicted Russians recruited by the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy [Russians – ed.] continues to try to replenish its losses in manpower at the cost of prisoners. Recently, the arrival of about 400 such persons recruited by the PMC Wagner to one of the occupiers' field camps in the Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was noted."

Details: The General Staff reports that a similar replenishment is expected in Luhansk Oblast.

It is known about the planned training of up to 200 convicts at one of the training grounds near the city.

According to the headquarters, the training will last for several weeks.

"The personnel of the commandant's company, which will provide security for this contingent, have been ordered to open fire on any attempts to escape or disobey," the General Staff adds.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!