Large-scale Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 25 wounded, damage reported

A Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has resulted in a strike, injuring 25 people, including three children.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked with missiles. Seven of them were shot down by the soldiers of the Air Command Skhid (East). But there were also strikes. The Pavlohrad district was hit.

Preliminarily, 25 people were injured. Three of them are children."

Details: Lysak has noted that an industrial facility was damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out there, which search and rescuers have already put down.

19 multi-storey residential buildings, 25 private houses, 6 school and pre-school education institutions, and 5 shops were damaged in a residential area.

There is also destruction in the district's hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Almost 40 residential buildings were damaged in Verbky hromada, and 2 more in Yurivka hromada. A school in Mezhyrich hromada was damaged.

