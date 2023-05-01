UK Parliament proposes idea of "economic Ramstein" against Putin

Alicia Kearns, a Conservative MP who chairs the Foreign Affairs Select Committee at the House of Commons in London, has proposed what she calls "an economic Ramstein of those fighting for Ukraine’s freedom".

Details: Alicia Kearns tweeted in response to statistics showing that sanctions have not had as much impact on the Russian economy as Western countries had expected.

Quote: "This highly detailed thread [an evaluation of the sanctions policy] gives even more credence to the need for an ‘economic Ramstein’ of those fighting for Ukraine’s freedom. It is clear we have failed to adequately financially suffocate Putin’s war machine, and we must prevent him from being able to fund his attacks on civilians. We can only do that if we mobilise as governments to coordinate economically as well as militarily."

For reference: Ramstein is a US military base in Germany, where members of the Defence Contact Group have met on numerous occasions to discuss arms and supplies for the Ukrainian military.

Background: After the 11th Ramstein-format meeting on 21 April, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers would begin training in Germany on US-made M1 Abrams tanks within a few weeks.

