Abrams tanks to leave for Germany for Ukrainian soldiers' training – US Secretary of Defence

Lloyd Austin, Head of the US Department of Defence, has confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers will begin training in Germany in a few weeks with US-made M1 Abrams tanks, as previously reported by the media.

Source: journalist of European Pravda, citing Austin’s statement after the 11th Ramstein-format meeting in Germany

Quote from Austin: "We have accelerated the delivery schedule of M1 Abrams to provide Ukraine with more armoured vehicles in the coming months. And the vehicles that the Ukrainians will use for training will arrive here in Germany in the next few weeks."

Details: According to him, over the past few months, Ukraine has already received "more than 230 tanks, more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, as well as other equipment and ammunition to equip more than 9 new armoured brigades" from the allies.

"All of this is tremendous progress, and I am confident that the equipment and training that accompanies it will allow Ukrainian troops to continue to succeed on the battlefield," Austin said.

Background:

As media reported earlier on Friday, 31 tanks will be delivered to the Grafenwöhr training ground in Germany at the end of May, after which Ukrainian troops will begin exercises that will last about 10 weeks.

Joe Biden’s Administration announced their intention to send tanks to Ukraine in January. They took this step after months of insisting that these tanks were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair.

Initially, the US planned to send Ukraine 31 newer M1A2 Abrams tanks, which could have taken a year or two to produce and deliver.

However, in late March, Washington decided that Ukraine would receive an older version of the Abrams, which would speed up its training and transfer to the Ukrainian military.

