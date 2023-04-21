All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Abrams tanks to leave for Germany for Ukrainian soldiers' training – US Secretary of Defence

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 18:51
Abrams tanks to leave for Germany for Ukrainian soldiers' training – US Secretary of Defence
ABRAMS TANK, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Lloyd Austin, Head of the US Department of Defence, has confirmed that the Ukrainian soldiers will begin training in Germany in a few weeks with US-made M1 Abrams tanks, as previously reported by the media.

Source: journalist of European Pravda, citing Austin’s statement after the 11th Ramstein-format meeting in Germany

Quote from Austin: "We have accelerated the delivery schedule of M1 Abrams to provide Ukraine with more armoured vehicles in the coming months. And the vehicles that the Ukrainians will use for training will arrive here in Germany in the next few weeks."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, over the past few months, Ukraine has already received "more than 230 tanks, more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, as well as other equipment and ammunition to equip more than 9 new armoured brigades" from the allies.

"All of this is tremendous progress, and I am confident that the equipment and training that accompanies it will allow Ukrainian troops to continue to succeed on the battlefield," Austin said.

Background

  • As media reported earlier on Friday, 31 tanks will be delivered to the Grafenwöhr training ground in Germany at the end of May, after which Ukrainian troops will begin exercises that will last about 10 weeks.
  • Joe Biden’s Administration announced their intention to send tanks to Ukraine in January. They took this step after months of insisting that these tanks were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair.
  • Initially, the US planned to send Ukraine 31 newer M1A2 Abrams tanks, which could have taken a year or two to produce and deliver.
  • However, in late March, Washington decided that Ukraine would receive an older version of the Abrams, which would speed up its training and transfer to the Ukrainian military.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: