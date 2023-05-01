All Sections
Explosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 18:16
Explosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO

Russian occupation forces in Crimea said that their air defence equipment shot down a drone in the west of the peninsula.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, on Telegram; Mikhail Razvozhaev, Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Crimea.Reality), a Radio Liberty project covering news in Crimea; Crimean Tatar Resource Centre on Telegram

Details: Aksyonov said that Russian air defence equipment shot down a drone in western Crimea. Meanwhile, Razvozhaev said that "the navy forces, together with air defence forces, are currently repelling an enemy UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle – ed.] attack in the outer roadstead."

Anonymous Telegram channels in Crimea reported that traces of air defence equipment could be seen in the sky above the village of Zaozerne near Yevpatoriia in western Crimea.

 

Advertisement: