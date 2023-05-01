Explosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone

Russian occupation forces in Crimea said that their air defence equipment shot down a drone in the west of the peninsula.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, on Telegram; Mikhail Razvozhaev, Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Crimea.Reality), a Radio Liberty project covering news in Crimea; Crimean Tatar Resource Centre on Telegram

Details: Aksyonov said that Russian air defence equipment shot down a drone in western Crimea. Meanwhile, Razvozhaev said that "the navy forces, together with air defence forces, are currently repelling an enemy UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle – ed.] attack in the outer roadstead."

Advertisement:

Anonymous Telegram channels in Crimea reported that traces of air defence equipment could be seen in the sky above the village of Zaozerne near Yevpatoriia in western Crimea.

Окупанти в Криму стверджують, що їхня ППО збила безпілотник pic.twitter.com/ezv0vgvhcv — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 1, 2023

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!