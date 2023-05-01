Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff

On the 432nd day of the full-scale war, Ukrainian troops repelled more than 30 attacks by the Russian army on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The main battles continue in Bakhmut and Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, report as of 18:00 on Monday, 1 May

Details: During the day, the Russian Federation launched another large-scale missile strike on civilian targets of Ukraine.

During the day, Russia launched 19 missile strikes (Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed 15 Russian Kh-101 and Kh-555 type cruise missiles), carried out 13 air strikes and 13 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children. Apartment buildings, private houses, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out four strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel during the day, and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery attacked a control point, two areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two ammunition and one fuel and lubricants storage points.

Quote: "Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – more than 30 Russian attacks were repelled during the day. Bakhmut and Marinka remain in the epicentre of fighting, and our soldiers are courageously holding the defence."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to hold a certain number of troops in the border areas of the Russian Federation with Ukraine.

During the day, Russia launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the village of Lyzunivka, Chernihiv Oblast, killing a child. In addition, Russia carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Leonivka, Krasnyi Khutir, Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Shostka, Khodyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, and Sadky in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Hoptivka, Strilecha and Khatnie in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. Russian artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on the settlements of Fyholivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia tried to improve its tactical situation on the Lyman front and conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Novoselivske and Bilohorivka. Russia launched an airstrike on the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Spirne. Makiivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Russia continues to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. Russia also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlement Predtechyne [southwest of Bakhmut – ed.]. They launched an airstrike on Bakhmut and Bila Hora.

Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations in Pervomaisk, Donetsk Oblast, but had no success. They launched an airstrike on Avdiivka. Russia shelled the settlements of Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russia continues to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defenсe Forces. Fighting continues for Marinka. Heorhiivka was also subjected to Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia did not conduct offensive actions during the day. Russia attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russia continues to conduct defensive actions. During the day, Russia attacked Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Zelenyi Hai in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Ivanivske, Kozatske, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Bilozerka, Kizomys and the city of Kherson.

