Russians prepare new wave of deportations in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The occupation administration in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is preparing a new wave of deportations from the region under the guise of "evacuation".

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, the Russians have already prepared "evacuation buses", identified groups of collaborators who will manage the process, and decided to close down the occupier-controlled "educational institutions".

The National Resistance Center has noted that the occupiers have already begun preparations for deportation. Thus, in some cities of the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, buses have been prepared to take away children and employees of banking institutions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!