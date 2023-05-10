All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians prepare new wave of deportations in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 03:40
Russians prepare new wave of deportations in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast
STOCK PHOTO FROM THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER

The occupation administration in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is preparing a new wave of deportations from the region under the guise of "evacuation".

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, the Russians have already prepared "evacuation buses", identified groups of collaborators who will manage the process, and decided to close down the occupier-controlled "educational institutions".

Advertisement:

The National Resistance Center has noted that the occupiers have already begun preparations for deportation. Thus, in some cities of the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, buses have been prepared to take away children and employees of banking institutions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: