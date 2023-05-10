Sweden does not have enough fighter jets to provide to Ukraine – Defence Minister

WRECKAGE OF A DRONE IN THE VILLAGE OF TOLMACHEVE, PHOTO FROM ROMAN STAROVOIT’S TELEGRAM

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson has said that his country could not supply its fighter jets to Ukraine because it does not have enough of them.

Source: European Pravda with reference to SVT.

In a statement, Jonson confirmed that Sweden does not plan to send JAS aircraft – fourth-generation Gripen multirole fighter jets – to Ukraine.

"We do not have a surplus of JAS aircraft that we could now send to Ukraine," he said.

The minister added that Sweden's support for Ukraine will now focus on training and maintaining already shipped equipment.

He also said that Swedish participation in joint service and repair centres near the borders of Ukraine may be required.

Previously: In an interview with European Pravda, Jonson stated that sending Gripens is a challenge for Sweden because the country needs them to protect its sovereignty and the inviolability of its airspace.

In February, Ulf Kristersson, Swedish Prime Minister, did not rule out a future decision to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft but noted that such assistance would require an international coalition.

