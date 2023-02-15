All Sections
Swedish Prime Minister comments on possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 18:00
Swedish Gripen fighter jets, AFP via Getty Images

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has not ruled out a future decision to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft but noted that such assistance would require an international coalition.

Source: Ulf Kristersson during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, reports European Pravda

Details: Speaking about the possible supply of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, Kristersson said that "nothing is out of the question," but, according to him, the international coalition should take steps in this direction.

"An international coalition must be created, and it will take certain steps. We absolutely understand that in the case of Ukraine, we cannot delay, but there are also national considerations when countries think about how they will defend themselves, and supplies depend on it," the Swedish Prime Minister said.

In this context, he mentioned that Sweden has applied for NATO membership together with Finland.

"We have a specific situation, so we need a cautious approach. We will do everything we can to support Ukraine, but we will not do anything that could endanger our ability to defend ourselves," he added.

Background:

Sweden also considers Ukraine's request for Gripen fighter jets, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said after the Ramstein meeting in Brussels that he had no news on the supply of combat aircraft to Ukraine.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled out the supply of German fighter jets to Ukraine right now and said that the issue could be discussed in a few months.

