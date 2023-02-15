All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Swedish Prime Minister comments on possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 17:00
Swedish Prime Minister comments on possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets
Swedish Gripen fighter jets, AFP via Getty Images

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has not ruled out a future decision to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft but noted that such assistance would require an international coalition.

Source: Ulf Kristersson during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, reports European Pravda

Details: Speaking about the possible supply of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, Kristersson said that "nothing is out of the question," but, according to him, the international coalition should take steps in this direction.

"An international coalition must be created, and it will take certain steps. We absolutely understand that in the case of Ukraine, we cannot delay, but there are also national considerations when countries think about how they will defend themselves, and supplies depend on it," the Swedish Prime Minister said.

In this context, he mentioned that Sweden has applied for NATO membership together with Finland.

Advertisement:

"We have a specific situation, so we need a cautious approach. We will do everything we can to support Ukraine, but we will not do anything that could endanger our ability to defend ourselves," he added.

Background:

Sweden also considers Ukraine's request for Gripen fighter jets, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said after the Ramstein meeting in Brussels that he had no news on the supply of combat aircraft to Ukraine.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled out the supply of German fighter jets to Ukraine right now and said that the issue could be discussed in a few months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: