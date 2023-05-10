All Sections
Households in 6 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power after Russian shelling

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 11:09

Russian shelling has damaged a Kharkivoblenergo [Kharkiv Oblast Energy, a state-owned electric utility company – ed.] facility on Tuesday, 9 May, leaving households in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts without power.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote from the Ministry of Energy: "Enemy forces continue to destroy Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure. Yesterday’s artillery shelling damaged a Kharkivoblenergo facility in [Kharkiv] Oblast. There are no casualties or fatalities among the facility’s staff.

Emergency response workers and [Kharkivoblenergo] representatives are inspecting the facility to determine the extent of the damage it sustained."

Details: Some of the households in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts lost power after the shelling and have not yet had it restored.

"Energy workers are continuing to work to resume power supply despite the dangerous circumstances. Over the course of the past 24 hours, power supply to 8,000 households – the majority of which are in Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk oblasts – was restored," the Energy Ministry reported.

Ukraine’s power grid is currently stable, and there are no capacity restrictions.

