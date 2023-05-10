Ukraine's Defence Ministry states Russians lie about killing Ukrainian commanders

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has stated that the Russians are spreading disinformation about the liquidation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders. In fact, none of this is true.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian information field is spreading information about the alleged liquidation of our commanders. There have been three messages within a week. Everyone is alive."

Details: Maliar has added that such messages are usually intended to psychologically affect the person directly, discourage the Ukrainian military and create a "short-term hype on this topic to raise the spirit of their own troops".

Background:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, could not attend the meeting of the NATO Military Committee on 10 May because of the difficult situation at the front.

At the beginning of May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), claimed that militants from his PMC destroyed an armoured vehicle while Major General Ihor Tantsiura, commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was inside it. In the end, this turned out to be a lie.

