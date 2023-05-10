All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief will not come to NATO Military Committee meeting because of situation at front

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 12:03
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief will not come to NATO Military Committee meeting because of situation at front
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will not be able to attend the meeting of the NATO Military Committee on 10 May because of the difficult situation at the front.

Source: Ukrinform news outlet referring to Rob Bauer, Head of the NATO Military Committee, at the meeting’s opening

Quote: "Yesterday, I received a letter from the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, our friend Valerii Zaluzhnyi, saying that his participation, even via video conference, is impossible because of the difficult operational situation in the defence against Russian aggression. Our best wishes are with the Ukrainian defenders. We are focused on getting Valerii's assessment from his military representative ... on the latest developments on the fronts, where Ukrainians are fighting for what is rightfully theirs."

Details: Rob Bauer has reported that the committee’s members will hear the information from Major General Serhii Salkutsan, who is Ukraine’s military representative to NATO. 

Quote: "Goliath faltered because David demonstrated outstanding resilience and tactical excellence, with the support of 50 states all around the world."

