Another large-scale fire breaks out in Russia: storage depots in Norilsk on fire

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 18:50
Another large-scale fire breaks out in Russia: storage depots in Norilsk on fire
PHOTO: TASS

Storage facilities occupying a total area of 4,000 square metres caught fire in Norilsk, Russia.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet

Details: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported that the fire quickly spread over the area, doubling its initial size. A total of 16 pieces of equipment and 62 emergency workers have been deployed to extinguish it.

The Emergency Situations Ministry also said that fire-fighting operation was "complicated by [the presence of] highly flammable liquids and densely built-up areas".

Background: 

  • On 4 May, fuel oil barrels caught fire next to a plant in Stavropol Krai, Russia. The fire covered an area of 500 square metres.

