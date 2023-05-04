All Sections
Major fire occurs near plant in Russian Stavropol Krai

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 13:44
PHOTO FROM THE LOCAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL STAVROPOL WITH FIRE

Fuel oil barrels have caught fire next to a plant in Stavropol Krai, Russia. The fire has covered an area of 500 square metres.

Source: local news outlet Stavropol.Media; Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS, citing Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations

Details: Fuel oil barrels caught fire near a concrete production plant in the village of Tashla, Shpakovsky district of Russia’s Stavropol Krai.

 

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the fire has covered an area of 500 square metres and has been assigned the second [out of five – ed.] severity rank. No casualties have been reported. Russian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the fire.

Advertisement: