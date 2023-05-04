All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Major fire occurs near plant in Russian Stavropol Krai

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 13:44
Major fire occurs near plant in Russian Stavropol Krai
PHOTO FROM THE LOCAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL STAVROPOL WITH FIRE

Fuel oil barrels have caught fire next to a plant in Stavropol Krai, Russia. The fire has covered an area of 500 square metres.

Source: local news outlet Stavropol.Media; Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS, citing Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations

Details: Fuel oil barrels caught fire near a concrete production plant in the village of Tashla, Shpakovsky district of Russia’s Stavropol Krai.

Advertisement:
 

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the fire has covered an area of 500 square metres and has been assigned the second [out of five – ed.] severity rank. No casualties have been reported. Russian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: