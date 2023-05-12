Explosions rock Kherson
Friday, 12 May 2023, 00:52
Explosions were heard in the city of Kherson on the night of 11-12 May.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster on Telegram
Details: Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in the city at 00:21.
Advertisement:
No air-raid warnings were issued in Kherson and the oblast today.
Update at 00:52: Explosions rocked the city of Kherson again, as reported by Suspilne.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!