Explosions rock Kherson

POSTER "KHERSON IS UKRAINIAN". STOCK PHOTO FROM ESPRESO.TV

Explosions were heard in the city of Kherson on the night of 11-12 May.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in the city at 00:21.

Advertisement:

No air-raid warnings were issued in Kherson and the oblast today.

Update at 00:52: Explosions rocked the city of Kherson again, as reported by Suspilne.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!