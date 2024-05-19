All Sections
Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 12:59
Slavyansk oil refinery. Stock photo: RIA Novosti, Russian state-owned news agency

On the night of 19 May, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) attacked the Kushchevskaya military airfield and the Slavyansk oil refinery plant in Russia.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in the SSU

Details: The SSU worked jointly with Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the airfield with UAVs.

At night, Russians complained on social media about a series of explosions and a fire.

Dozens of different aircraft attacking Ukrainian positions on the contact line were stationed at this airfield: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29, the source said.

The management of the Slavyansk oil refinery said that after several noisy explosions, the plant stopped its work and they are now assessing the damage.

This is SSU’s second drone attack on the Kushchevskaya military airfield and the Slavyansk oil refinery in the last three weeks. Several aircraft were hit at the airfield, and the distillation and atmospheric columns at the refinery were struck as well.

The source reported that the aftermath of the current attacks are being established.

Subjects: dronesState Security Service of Ukraine
