Zaluzhnyi visits soldier's wedding and witnesses marriage

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited the wedding ceremony of a soldier who used to be a photographer in his civilian life.

27-year old Maksym Alieksieiev and his wife, 23-year old Kateryna Polishchuk, shared a moving photo on Facebook.

Their marriage certificate has been signed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – in person.

Advertisement:

"We finally did it: we created a family. We really wanted this to be done by a special person. And it came true – Mr. Zaluzhnyi agreed.

Now this legendary person, who is a role model for me personally – and, I am sure, is a role model for others as well – stands at the origins of our family. We are really grateful to Valerii Zaluzhnyi for agreeing and making this moment truly incredible," Maksym wrote.

All Photos: Max Alekseev on Facebook

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, Maksym revealed that it was difficult to invite the Commander-in-Chief to his wedding.

"I asked some people to find out whether it was possible, long before the ceremony. Turned out it was possible so we set the date and organised the ceremony," Maksym recalls.

Maksym Aleksieiev, a soldier, and Kateryna Polishchuk, his wife, invited Zaluzhnyi to their wedding ceremony

Maksym also explained that the wedding took place earlier than it was reported on social media, so some Ukrainians were wrong when they connected this event with the NATO conference, which Zaluzhnyi did not attend due to the complex situation on the front.

"I will say right away – it was not yesterday and has nothing to do with the NATO conference.

A lot of media outlets have published this news piece, and people are complaining in comments that he allegedly missed the conference because he was at the wedding," says Maksym.

Maksym will continue his service after the ceremony. He admits that he dreams to "live long enough to see the victory of Ukraine."

"And then – family, work, rebuilding the country, raising children. And making Ukraine an example for the whole world in the best possible sense," he adds.

The couple dreams of rebuilding Ukraine and raising children after victory

Earlier, a soldier from the Dyke Pole unit married his fiancée at the front and showed wedding pictures taken in the trenches.

The newlyweds from Lviv donated 100,000 hryvnias (roughly US$2,700), given to them as a wedding gift, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!