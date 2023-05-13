Sources in German government confirm Zelenskyy's Sunday visit

On Saturday, 13 May, sources in the German government told DPA, the German Press Agency, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Germany on Sunday.

Details: Until recently it was unclear whether Zelenskyy will arrive in Germany on Saturday evening or on Sunday. The exact schedule for Zelenskyy’s visit has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the German police announced increased security measures for Sunday amid reports of Zelenskyy’s visit.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky[y] is visiting Germany on Sunday to accept the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on behalf of the Ukrainian people," DPA reported, citing "official sources".

The Ukrainian president is also likely to hold a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Background: Zelenskyy last visited Germany in February 2022, several days before the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, to take part in the Munich Security Conference.

For a long time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian President criticised the German government for hesitating to supply weapons to Ukraine. This criticism has subsided with Germany’s promise to supply Ukraine with Leopard-2 main battle tanks.

On Saturday, 13 May, the German government approved a €2.7 billion package of military aid for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is currently in Italy with an official visit.

