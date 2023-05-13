Germany announces new €2.7 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine on 13 May, the largest package since Russia's invasion.

Details: The assistance package includes 18 wheeled howitzers, artillery ammunition, guided missiles for air defence systems, 4 IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers.

The aid also includes 30 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, over 100 armoured combat vehicles and over 200 reconnaissance drones.

Quote: "This valuable contribution of urgently needed military supplies shows once again that Germany takes its support seriously," said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Details: He stated that everyone wants a speedy end to Russia's horrific and illegal war against the Ukrainian people. "Unfortunately, this is not expected to happen yet. Consequently, Germany will provide all possible assistance – as much as necessary," Pistorius added.

The new package will double German weapons aid to Ukraine, provided since the start of the war in February 2022. The federal government has approved €2.75 billion worth of weapons since the war began.

Background:

On 12 May, German police announced increased security measures throughout 14 May amid unconfirmed reports of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit.

There has been no official confirmation that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will indeed visit Germany for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy reportedly arrived in Italy on 13 May.

