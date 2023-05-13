All Sections
Germany announces new €2.7 billion military aid package for Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 13:31

Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine on 13 May, the largest package since Russia's invasion.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tagesspiegel

Details: The assistance package includes 18 wheeled howitzers, artillery ammunition, guided missiles for air defence systems, 4 IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers.

The aid also includes 30 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, over 100 armoured combat vehicles and over 200 reconnaissance drones.

Quote: "This valuable contribution of urgently needed military supplies shows once again that Germany takes its support seriously," said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Details: He stated that everyone wants a speedy end to Russia's horrific and illegal war against the Ukrainian people. "Unfortunately, this is not expected to happen yet. Consequently, Germany will provide all possible assistance – as much as necessary," Pistorius added.

The new package will double German weapons aid to Ukraine, provided since the start of the war in February 2022. The federal government has approved €2.75 billion worth of weapons since the war began.

Background:

  • On 12 May, German police announced increased security measures throughout 14 May amid unconfirmed reports of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit.
  • There has been no official confirmation that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will indeed visit Germany for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy reportedly arrived in Italy on 13 May.

Advertisement: