The Vatican sent a signal of support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Saturday, 13 May 2023, 19:52

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after speaking with Pope Francis, said that he had received a signal of support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula from the Vatican.

Source: the correspondent of European Pravda reports that Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with the Italian media in Rome. 

According to the President, Pope Francis knows Ukraine's position on the Peace Formula, and during the conversation, the pontiff sent a signal of support for this initiative. 

"The Peace Formula that I proposed during the Indonesian meeting of the G20 is based on solving 10 crises. It's very practical. It seems to me that I have received a signal of support from the Vatican. This is important, and we are also supported by the Italian government and many different states," Zelenskyy said.

"Today, the task is to attract as many countries as possible to our site. Because there will still be many proposals for peace from different countries. We need to be based on something fundamental," the President added.

As reported by European Pravda and the Vatican News service, Zelenskyy and the Pope talked for 40 minutes and exchanged gifts during a meeting at the Vatican on 13 May.

Zelenskyy also said that there can be no equivalence between the victim and the aggressor.

Zelenskyy's visit to the Vatican came after Pope Francis' intriguing comments last month when he hinted at participating in a peace mission — an initiative that neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed.

